Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal’s Ex-Husband Kumar On Her Eviction, “Uske Ghar Ke Andar Jane Se Jo Mujhpar Impact Hona Tha…”

Sara Gurpal’s eviction from the Bigg Boss 14 house came as a shock to everyone. Nobody expected that this ‘Punjabi Kudi’ would be the first person to get eliminated from the BB house. And her ex-husband Tushar Kumar is reacting to the same.

Tushar came in the picture after Gurpal entered the house. The Punjabi singer had said that she’s single on the national television when asked and later her ex-husband made a shocking revelation about their secret marriage.

In a recent conversation with SpotboyE, Tushar Kumar who is settled in the US revealed that he hasn’t been able to catch up on the latest episodes of Bigg Boss 14 and hope that the news of Sara Gurpal’s eviction is not true.

“I hope she isn’t evicted and she wins. After all she has gone there to win the game. Uske ghar ke andar jane se jo mujhpar impact hona tha vo to ho chuka hai. I went through this rough week. If they have evicted her then they have not given her the chance to show herself,” Tushar said.

A while ago in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Kumar revealed that he got married to Sara Gurpal back in 2014. They haven’t been divorced legally but have been living separately ever since the separation.

“We were together from 2014 to 2017. Sara and I are separated but not legally divorced. So, she can say that she’s single but she keeps denying our marriage. Sara said in a few interviews that the girl with me in pictures is someone who looks like her. Toh woh ladki kaha hai woh bata do,” Tushar Kumar revealed.

Not just that, Kumar also said that he doesn’t want to be a part of the reality show but would love to go and confront Sara Gurpal on the national television inside the BB house. “I would not want to go to Bigg Boss as a contestant, but I would like it if they could give me 10 minutes to confront her about this on national TV. Let’s finish it off, he said.

