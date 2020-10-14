Known for his portrayal as Dev Parikh, Vijayendra Kumeria won hearts with Naagin 4. While the actor continues to spread happiness with his acts, this time, it was the other way around.

Yesterday, Kumeria turned a year older and amid the pandemic restrictions, he got the biggest surprise ever. His wife Preeti Bhatia made sure to make her hubby’s birthday amongst the most memorable one. It all began with Preeti taking him to a private resort in Madh Island for a holiday. And then what unfolded, was the least expected by the actor!

For Vijayendra Kumeria’s pleasant surprise, his Udaan co-stars Meera Desothale and Vidhi Pandya and others joined in for a birthday party. Talking about the same, the Naagin 4 actor said, “I was not expecting this at all. When we reached the resort, there was a lovely welcome and I realised that she had been planning this for weeks. She had also organised a small party in the evening and some friends from his TV show’Udaan’ – Meera Deosthale, Vidhi Pandya, Rajeev Kumar and Sai Ballal attended it. It was a lovely surprise,” reports ETimes.

“It was after a very long time that we went out. So it was a good change. We danced all night. Preeti had checked everything related to the safety and prevention measures before we stepped in. I had a great time,” Vijay Kumeria added further.

Now, that’s what we call a surprise!

Meanwhile, recently the actor expressed his desire to explore the digital space.

He said, “Its new age, it’s pacey, the quality of shows is great. The production costs are high, and the makers know that only good quality can fetch the viewership because the target audience is very smart. I am hoping and keeping my fingers crossed that I get a good web series like some thriller or a dark story. I want to do something different, something which challenges me as an actor.”

Speaking on working amid the restrictions, Vijay Kumeria said, “Yes, I have resumed work and I am glad that everybody now knows about hygiene. People have learnt it the hard way, though. Taking safety precautions and following the guidelines while shooting is a difficult task and slows down work, but we are coping up.”

