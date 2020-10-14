Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh Can't Take Their Eyes Off Each Other In The Poster Of Nehu Da Vyah

Neha Kakkar and beau Rohanpreet Singh are breaking the internet with their romance. Ever since the two have made it official on social media, they cannot stop gushing about each other. Their lovey-dovey pictures are proof that they are head over heels in love with each other.

The recent update from Neha stole all the limelight after she used the hashtag Nehu Da Vyah. Fans thought that the singer has given a hint about her wedding. But we are going to tell you all about that hashtag in the story. Continue reading to know it.

Neha Kakkar once again took all her fans by surprise by posting yet another picture of herself and beau Rohanpreet Singh. The couple is looking adorable in Indian attire and looks so much in love. The two cannot take their eyes off each other and are setting perfect couple goals. Check out the picture below:

Before you start drawing conclusions, let us tell you that this picture is the poster of their new song, Nehu Da Vyah. In the poster, we see Neha decked up in a traditional dress while Rohan too is dressed in a white kurta-pyjama with a yellow turban. Both of them are gleefully smiling at each other while looking lost in each other’s eyes. While sharing the poster, Neha Kakkar captioned the poster as, “#NehuDaVyah by #NehaKakkar featuring My Rohu @rohanpreetsingh October 21 #RohuPreet”

While Rohan is super excited for the launch of their official poster. He wrote ‘meri gharwali nehu’, “#NehuDaVyah Hey guys.. Jis din ka mujhe Intezar thaa bahut hi Be-Sabri se, Woh Din Finally Aa Gaya!! We’re launching our Official Poster today & here it is! Sada Vyah, Sanu Gode Gode Chaah Meri Gharwali Nehu @nehakakkar te mera gana aa rhya eh 21st October nu #RohuPreet”.” Check out the picture below:

Nehu Da Vyah song starring Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh will be releasing on October 21 on YouTube. We cannot wait for these two to steal our hearts with their romance. What do you think about the first look? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

