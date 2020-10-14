These days, sensational singer Neha Kakkar is in headlines due to her much-awaited marriage with Rohanpreet Singh. Her fans are excited than ever as their beloved singer is all ready to settle down in life. But there’s one more reason for them to rejoice, as her rare childhood video is going viral.

Advertisement

As shared by Neha’s fan page, one could see the Aankh Marey singer crooning to “Jungle Jungle Pata Chala Hai, Chaddi Pehen Ke Phool Khila Hai.” The song from the Hindi version of animated series ‘The Jungle Book‘ is written by Gulzar and composed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Watching baby Neha sing the song is truly giving us a nostalgic feeling.

Advertisement

Check out Neha Kakkar’s viral video below:

The viral video is from one of Neha Kakkar’s Jagran performances. She ends her performance with “Bol Saache Darbar Ki Jai.”

A few days back, Neha and Rohanpreet Singh officially accepted their relationship on social media. The duo took to Instagram and uploaded a happy picture with a mushy caption.

Neha Kakkar took to Instagram and uploaded a beautiful picture with bae Rohanpreet Singh. In the caption, she wrote, “You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet.” Have a look at the post here. Rohanpreet too uploaded a similar picture with a caption, “Meet My Zindagi! @nehakakkar #NehuPreet.”

Meanwhile, recently Neha took to her Instagram handle and dropped ‘huge’ hints about her wedding. In the post, Neha talks about ‘Nehu Da Vyah,’ and fans are eagerly waiting to see her walk down the aisle soon with Rohanpreet. Neha shared several pictures flaunting her desi girl avatar. The singer looked breathtakingly gorgeous in those pictures. She captioned the image as, “Aaja Chal Vyah Karwaiye Lockdown Wich Katt Hone Kharche, this is my favourite line from Diamond Da Challa Song.”

Well even though we know that she was talking about her song her, but what caught everyone’s attention was the hashtag she used, #NehuDaVyah, which indicates about marriage.

Though Neha has not openly confirmed or denied the rumours of her tying the knot with Rohanpreet on 26 October this year, this post had definitely raised many eyebrows. Fans desperately want to know the truth behind Neha and Rohanpreet’s wedding. But all we can do is wait until the couple’s confirmation about anything.

Must Read: Aditya Narayan Will NOT Attend Neha Kakkar’s Wedding, Guess Why?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube