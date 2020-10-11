Did Neha Kakkar Just Give A Major Hint About Her Wedding With Rohanpreet Singh?

2020 is proving to be the year of new beginnings. Many celebrity couples have announced the arrival of a new family member, whereas many actors have announced their wedding. The latest to get added in this list is Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh. The two recently made their relationship official on Instagram.

The newest lovebirds in the showbiz, have become the talk-of-the-town. Just a few days ago, they confessed their love for each other publicly with adorable posts on social media, leaving everyone in awe. But Neha’s latest post hs dropped major hints about their wedding. Continue reading for more.

While fans still cannot get enough of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s cute bond, Neha has dropped another major hint, which will certainly leave fans surprised. Just a few moments ago, the popular singer took to her Instagram handle and dropped ‘huge’ hints about her wedding. Yes, you read that, right! Rumours about the couple’s wedding have been doing the rounds before their public confession of love.

Neha Kakkar’s recent post is adding fuel to the fire. In the post, Neha talks about ‘Nehu Da Vyah,’ and fans are eagerly waiting to see her walk down the aisle soon with Rohanpreet. Neha shared several pictures flaunting her desi girl avatar. The singer looked breathtakingly gorgeous in those pictures. She captioned the image as, “Aaja Chal Vyah Karwaiye Lockdown Wich Katt Hone Kharche, this is my favourite line from Diamond Da Challa Song.” Check out the post below:

Well even though we know that she was talking about her song her, but what caught everyone’s attention was the hashtag she used, #NehuDaVyah, which indicates about marriage. Though Neha has not openly confirmed or denied the rumours of her tying the knot with Rohanpreet on 24 October this year, this post had definitely raised many eyebrows. Fans desperately want to know the truth behind Neha and Rohanpreet’s wedding. But all we can do is wait until the couple’s confirmation about anything.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh to take their relationship a step forward? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

