A while ago netizens were going mad and haywire on Sidharth Shukla for convincing fellow ‘Seniors’ Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan for helping him evict Sara Gurpal from Bigg Boss 14 by saving Rahul Vaidya and Nishant Singh Malkani.

Last night, Rahul gave a kick-a** performance during the immunity task and now the Twitterati is applauding Sidharth for saving him during the eviction process.

When Sara Gurpal bid adieu to Bigg Boss 14 house, a lot of fans were unhappy with Sidharth Shukla’s decision and were taking a jibe at him. Netizens called the decision unfair and demanded the seniors to leave the show and let contestants play and win on their own.

A user on Twitter tweeted, “Two minutes silence for Haters who were hell bent on proving that #SidharthShukla decision of saving #NishantMalkani and #RahulVaidya was wrong!” Another said, “Can we get sorry sidharth tweet from @TheRealKhabri @SumitkadeI @isalilsand @shefali_bagga @mayurvermaa @realumarriaz & other jokers now? Both #RahulVaidya #NishantSinghMalkani proved today why Sid was right yesterday”

Another user tweeted, “The same people /blue tick handles who were questioning sid’s decision of making sara out bcoz acc to them he should have evicted #NishantMalkani and #RahulVaidya bcoz they don’t have potential are praising both of them today bcoz of their prformance today, KARMA for YOU #BB14”

Another user came in Sid’s support and tweeted, “#SidharthShukla proved his decision to save #RahulVaidya & #NishantMalkani was absolutely right, Jaha sab ki soch khatam hoti he vaha hamare King ki chalu hoti he #BB14 #BiggBoss14”

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Other than Rahul Vaidya, contestants Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nishant Malkhani and Rubina Dilaik also gave an amazing performance and won the hearts of their fans.

Meanwhile, today Sidharth Shukla fans are trending #HappyBirthdayAshokUncle on the birth anniversary of his late father. This television heartthrob’s loyal fandom’s tribute to his father is nothing short of heartwarming.

