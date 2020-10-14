‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. The show is famous for its quirky character and relatable plot lines. Currently, Gokuldham members are worried due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Speaking about the newest member in the TMKOC family, Sunayana Fozdar, who has recently entered the show as ‘Anjali Bhabhi‘ after replacing Neha Mehta, the actress enjoys a following of 291K on social media and keeps posting attractive photos for her fans.

Recently, the actress took to social media and surprised everyone with her beautiful bridal look. Want to see Sunayana Fozdar as a bride? Continue with the article.

On 13th October, Sunayana Fozdar took to Instagram and uploaded a lovely video in which she is seen as a bride. In the caption, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress wrote, “Don’t we all love to play dress up like a bride once in a lifetime….dedicating this one to every pretty girl out there with dreams in her eyes…The magic in your life is about to happen💗Just a lil Behind the scenes captured on one of my fav songs …Aaj mere piya ghar aavenge originally sung by kailesh kher.

🎥@clickmypik muah @radhikasglitterglowsalon @makeupbyradhikathakkar outfit @emiraasbyindrani”

As soon as Sunayana Fozdar uploaded the video, her fans started commenting on how beautiful she was looking as a bride. One such comment reads, “Hey princess 😉😉😉😉😍😍😍….. Aap rajsthan Kb visit krenge???? Love from Jaipur. 😇😇” Another user complimented her by writing the lyrics of a song. The user wrote, “Tariff Karu kya uski jisne tumhen banaya”

Sunayana Fozdar’s most recent post features her dancing on Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara’s song Taare Gin. Have a look at her excellent steps here.

Sunayana Fozdar’s bridal attire has undoubtedly won our hearts. Share your views on the same via comments and stay tuned for more updates on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more.

