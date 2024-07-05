Ajith Kumar Returns From Filming In Azerbaijan To Support Wife Shalini Following Surgery

In the picture that Shalini posted, she is wearing a hospital gown with a smile, and guess who’s right there with her? Yes, Ajith, looking all supportive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini Ajith Kumar (@shaliniajithkumar2022)

According to India Today, Shalini underwent a minor surgery in Chennai. The specifics of the surgery remain undisclosed as it is considered too personal. Fans and the media are eagerly awaiting an official statement from the couple, which is expected to be released in a few days.

To be with his wife and support her during this time of trial, Ajith flew back from Azerbaijan, where he was filming his latest movie, Vidaamuyarchi. Even amidst all the glitz and glam, these two keep it real.

What is Vidaamuyarchi about?

Rumor has it that Vidaamuyarchi is set to hit theaters this October. We got a sneak peek when the first look poster dropped on Twitter on June 30th.

Vidaamuyarchi is a survival action thriller written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music. This marks Ajith’s 62nd film. The rumored plot involves a couple on vacation, where the woman gets kidnapped. The man must overcome various obstacles put forth by the villain to rescue her.

The cast is star-studded, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Arjun Sarja, and Arun Vijay. Fans are hoping the recent developments don’t delay the film’s much-anticipated release.

Ajith’s Upcoming Films

After Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith’s next film is Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Irumbu Kai Maayavi, followed by Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly. Irumbu Kai Maayavi tells the story of a superhero who loses his hands in an accident and gets metal replacements. The film stars Suriya with Ajith making a cameo appearance.

Good Bad Ugly is a true Ajith Kumar starrer, featuring Ajith in the lead role, with supporting performances by Sreeleela, Naslen, and Sunil.

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD: Get A Sneak Peak Into The Two Favorite Scenes Of Nag Ashwin In The Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News