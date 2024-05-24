If the latest news from Kollywood is to be believed, Nayanthara has already completed two days of shooting for Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’.

The makers have not yet made any announcement regarding the leading lady of the film, but many actresses’ names were doing the rounds. If the news is to be believed, this would be Ajith Kumars and Nayanthara’s fifth outing together.

Ajith and Nayanthara are fan favorites, with earlier films Billa, AArambham, and Viswasam being blockbusters. “Good Bad Ugly” is being directed by Adhik Ravichandran, a self-proclaimed Ajith fan who had promised that the film would be a feast for Thala’s fans.

The first look poster released recently shows Ajith in a flashy green and gold shirt with tattoos covering his arms on the table. It shows the three personalities of Thala. This created a lot of buzz among the fans and netizens that Ajith might be playing a triple role, to which the makers have not yet responded. Fans’ speculations are raising day by day, and with Nayan joining the team, they are going to skyrocket.

Ajith recently completed the shoot of Mahiz Thirumeni’s” Vidaa Muruchi,” in which his self-performed car stunt went viral.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is awaiting the release of her cricket drama “Test”, alongside actors R Madhavan, Siddharth, and Trisha directed by Sasikanth.

