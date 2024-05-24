Sathyaraj responds to Modi's biopic rumours

Sathyaraj has had a successful career in movies. The actor started his career by playing villains, later taking on lead roles, and rose to fame by showing his wide range of acting skills. Recently, the actor has been praised for his roles in various films, including his powerful role in Periyar.

Meanwhile, speculation for a few days is rife that the actor would play Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a biopic. Responding to these rumors, the actor finally revealed the truth. In an interview with Minnambalam, a Tamil website, he firmly denied these rumors. Sathyaraj said he had not been asked to play PM Modi in any movie and was surprised by this false news on social media. He expressed frustration with these baseless rumors and pointed out how social media often spreads such misinformation. He said, “The news that I am acting in the Prime Minister Modi biopic is news even to me. Nobody has approached me to play PM Modi in the film. People spread random news on social media.”

Sathyaraj Principles

Sathyaraj is a strong follower of Periyar’s beliefs and has said he would not act in any film that goes against these principles. He remains committed to his values. Earlier actor Vivek Oberoi played PM Modi in a biopic directed by Omung Kumar.

On the work front, Sathyaraj will soon be seen in the Tamil film Weapon. In the film, he plays a superhuman. He stars alongside actors Vasanth Ravi and Rajiv Menon. Weapon is scheduled to release

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Vs Devara: Allu Arjun Is Ruling The Pan-India Game With 65% Better Performance In The First Battle, But Here’s Why Jr NTR Need Not Worry!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News