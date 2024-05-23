2024 has been quite impressive for the Malayalam film industry, delivering back-to-back hits across various genres. One such standout film is “Manjummel Boys,” directed by Chindambaran. It’s a gripping survival thriller boasting an exceptional cast, including Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Khalid Rahman, Jean Paul Lal, Ganaptahi, Deepak Parambol, and others.

“Manjummel Boys” has garnered widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences, with its OTT release receiving a remarkable reception. However, the film encountered a legal hurdle following legal notice from the esteemed Indian musician and composer, Ilaiyaraaja.

Ilaiyaraaja’s Legal Notice To Team Manjummel Boys

According to reports, Ilaiyaraaja has issued a legal notice to the team for using a song he composed for Kamal Haasan’s 1991 film, Guna. Director Chidambaram incorporated the song ‘Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan’ from Guna in the opening and climax scenes of Manjummel Boys.

According to the Times of India, Ilaiyaraaja’s legal notice is addressed to actor Soubin Shahir and producers Babu Shahir and Shawn Antony. An excerpt from the notice reads, “Our client reserves the right to initiate appropriate legal actions for such improper and unauthorized usage of the song in the said cinematographic film, which is his original musical work.”

Furthermore, the 123 Telugu web portal reports that the makers of “Manjummel Boys” acquired permission to use the song from the music company that owns the song’s audio rights. However, Ilaiyaraaja’s legal notice indicates his desire for compensation for the usage of his song. As of now, Chidambaran and the producers have not responded to the legal notice.

More About Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It is based on a true story from 2006, when a group of boys took a vacation to Guna Caves in Kodaikanal. The group got trapped in the caves, and the story focuses on how their survival instincts kicked in and whether they made out safely or not.

