Payal Rajput, who rose to fame with RX100 and Mangalavaram, plays a cop in this Mysterious murder mystery, Rakshana. The film’s initial look and teaser have already generated a buzz, and the recent teaser release has only heightened the anticipation. The teaser opens with a mysterious murder, introducing Payal Rajput’s character as a formidable police officer determined to solve the crime.

According to the makers, the film is inspired by real-life events and will be both intriguing and powerful. Rakshana will be released on June 7, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned in promoting it as the best thriller to come out in recent times.

Apart from Payal Rajput, the film also stars Roshan and Manas in key roles. Pranadeesh Thakore is directing and producing Rakshana under the Haripriya Creations banner.

On Sunday, Payal Rajput, who is very active on social media, released a statement that the makers of the film Rakshana are not clearing her dues and piggybacking on her recent success. She also accused the producer of having threatened to ban her from the Industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Payal Rajput ⭐️ ♾ (@rajputpaayal)

On the other hand, Rakshana’s makers lodged a complaint against her with the Telugu Film Producers Council (TFPC). The council also condemned Payal’s claim that there were attempts to ban her from the industry, noting that the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) and TFPC “put in all efforts to convince the artiste through her manager for over one and a half months to honour the agreement; but, in vain.”

Must Read: Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Box Office (Day 6): Crosses 50 Crore Mark In Record Time, Eyes Spot Among Top Malayalam Grossers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News