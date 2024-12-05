The much-anticipated Sankranthi festival just became even more thrilling for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s fans, affectionately known as Balayya. The legendary star is gearing up for a grand comeback with his high-octane action entertainer, Daaku Maharaaj. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film is set to hit theaters on January 12, 2025, promising an exciting start to the year for his fans.

The official announcement was made on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, via a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Sithara Entertainments.

Directed by Bobby Kolli, Daaku Maharaaj is being hailed by the director himself as the most violent and intense film of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s illustrious career, as reported by Cinema Express.

While Balakrishna takes center stage, Daaku Maharaaj features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Bobby Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pragya Jaiswal, Prakash Raj, Payal Rajput, Shraddha Srinath, Krishna Murali Posani, Ronit Roy, and Sriram Reddy Polasane. The film’s captivating music is composed by S.

A teaser with a runtime of 1 minute and 36 seconds was unveiled on November 15, 2024. The teaser starts with a voiceover by the film’s director, introducing the antagonists one by one in a dramatic fashion.

Teaser:

