Pushpa 2 is the talk of the town in the film industry. Releasing on December 5, Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to shatter many box office records. The movie stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the leading roles. It is directed by Sukumar, who is already known for movies like Arya and Nannaku Prematho. There is, however, another person equally responsible for this franchise’s success – Devi Sri Prasad.

Sri Prasad is the movie’s composer and a key figure behind the first part’s massive success. Now, he has given his verdict on Pushpa 2—The Rule. DSP expressed his awe during a recent pre-release interaction, saying, “The film is truly on another level.”

Devi Sri Prasad Is All Praise For Pushpa 2: The Rule

Like the director, Devi Sri Prasad has also confirmed that the Pushpa sequel is bigger and more ambitious than its predecessor. In a recent press conversation in Hyderabad, he praised the movie’s vision, execution, and emotional depth, saying he was “mind-boggled” by what he saw.

The first installment had already set high standards with its storyline, raw performances, and impact. Despite that, the sequel surpasses it in every way, according to Devi Sri Prasad.

“After watching the first half of Pushpa 2, I was mind-boggled.” He further added, “There were moments when we thought the interval was coming, but the suspense kept building. Sukumar’s direction is top-notch, and Allu Arjun’s performance is phenomenal. The film is truly on another level,” Devi Sri Prasad said in the press interview. It was not just Sri Prasad; even the veteran SS Rajamouli praised Pushpa 2 a few days back. As per 123Telugu, Rajamouli found Allu Arjun’s entry scene “Excellent.”

Pushpa 2: The Rule picks up from the powerful ending of the first installment, where Allu Arjun’s Pushpa had a befitting victory over Fahadh Faasil’s character. The second part boasts a heavy budget, reportedly between ₹400 Cr and ₹500 Cr. While the hype for the film has reached a fever pitch, only time will tell whether it justifies its high budget.

For more such stories, check out Down South.

Must Read: Pushpa 2: The Rule Early Reviews On X: Audiences Guarantee 300 Crore Opening For Allu Arjun & FaFa, “Jathara Scene Deserves National Award”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News