Pushpa 2 Screening: 1 Dies, 1 Critical In Reported Stampede Before Allu Arjun's Film Opens

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has caused destruction in a real sense, and we mean it literally. Before the film arrives in the theater, a female Allu Arjun fan and a 9-year-old child have met an ill fate, with one dying and the other in a critical condition. And the news has left me shaken.

So, everyone was excited for the biggest film to arrive in the theaters. Wednesday night, screened premiere shows, before the theatrical release and around 10.30 pm, Allu Arjun, reportedly arrived at the show unannounced.

The crowd went berserk, and a stampede broke. Before anyone could realize it, the situation was out of control, with a 39-year-old woman, Revathi, and her 12-year-old son getting crushed in the stampede and getting critically injured.

While Revathi died in the unfortunate incident, her son is still reported to be critical. As reported by Hindu, the stampede allegedly occurred after the news of Allu Arjun & DSP’s arrival broke at Sandhya Theater. A Police Officer via The Hindu was quoted as saying, “There was no information about their arrival until two hours before, and hence no bandobast was organized. People in large numbers gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor while he was leaving the theatre, leading to the stampede.”

Chikkapadpally ACP L. Ramesh Kumar, as per the same report, said that the people came out feeling suffocated in the theatre, which was filled beyond its capacity. “No one helped them with CPR, and the woman succumbed to asphyxiation.” Meanwhile, the child has been shifted to a private hospital.

Ain’t This Too Heavy Price To Celebrate Cinema?

Now, understanbly the film has been promoted as one of the biggest releases of the year. Earlier a huge crowd was gathered for the trailer launch of the film in Patna. But my only concern is, do we really need to pay such huge price for stardom?

And the questions apply to both parties – the star and the fans. One should be responsible enough to know their impact on an unorganized crowd. Even the crowd should know that their life is much more worthy than that of any superstar or film. Are we really celebrating Cinema with such mega show-off events?

Let us really pause and think!

