The Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 was finally released into the theatres today (December 5). The occasion was nothing short of a festival for all his die-hard fans. We are not surprised that reviews have been pouring in for the Sukumar directorial actioner from the wee hours of the morning. Take a look at some of them.

Pushpa 2 Fan Reactions

Many fans thronged to the theatres sporting Allu Arjun’s Ma Kali-inspired look from the film, which is enough to describe the frenzy that the film has caused. One of the fans stated, “Pushpa 2 Review – First Half Review- Blockbuster Vibes. Allu Arjun’s mass performance will set the screens on fire. Sukumar delivers a power-packed first half.”

While another netizen added, “Pushpa 2 is a thoroughly entertaining film with Allu Arjun delivering a career best performance as the rugged and determined Pushpa Raj. The film’s technical aspects, such as cinematography and music, are commendable particularly in the Janthara episode. Another user said, “Pushpa 2 is an Allu Arjun show all the way. He delivers an award-worthy knockout performance. Fantastic first half. FaFa supremacy as Bhanwar is fire. Don’t underestimate Sukumar.”

One of the netizens praised Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade for having done an “outstanding job” who has lent his vocals for Pushpa’s character for the Hindi dubbed version of the film. One of the users stated, “The greatest film ever watched in the history of Indian cinema.” A netizen added, “Needs enormous guts to do the Jathara scene in a saree. Allu Arjun did that with a stunning acting 2 times. More glory to him.”

However, it seems one netizen was not quite impressed with the movie. The post said, “Film is worth watching once. Second half loses stream, climax is underwhelming, Sukumar writing not upto the mark. Allu Arjun performance at its peak. Certain scenes evoke the essence of Kantara and KGF 2.”

About The Movie

Apart from Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The plot revolves around Pushpa facing his arch-nemesis Bhanwar Singh Shekawat as he establishes his rule as the red sandalwood smuggling kingpin.

