Rishab Shetty, who impressed the audience with his performance in Kantara, has signed up for his next ambitious project. The actor has been cast in the lead role in a biopic of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Titled The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the film is described as a magnum opusdirected by Sandeep Singh. It is expected to be one of the most epic historical drams of recent years.

Rishab Shetty to star in The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj chronicles the life and rise of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the legendary Maratha ruler and warrior who changed the course of Indian history with his bravery.

Director Sandip Singh announced the project by sharing a poster featuring Rishab Shetty in the titular role. He wrote, “This isn’t just a film – it’s a battle cry to honor a warrior who fought against all odds, challenged the might of the Mighty Mughal empire, and forged a legacy that can never be forgotten.”

Rishab Shetty also expressed his excitement about playing the iconic role. He said in his official statement, “Playing The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an honor beyond words. He is a national hero whose impact transcends history, and I feel immense pride in bringing his story to the screen.”

The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will feature top-notch action sequences and VFX effects with the help of global technicians and experts. The makers have announced the film’s release date as January 21st, 2027.

“Get ready for a Magnum Opus Action Drama, a cinematic experience unlike any other, as we unfold the untold story of #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj Global Release on 21st January 2027,” Sandip Singh wrote.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty has another project to look forward to as he will soon be seen in Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. The horror fantasy period drama is set during the Kadambas of Banavasi’s reign. The movie will hit the screens on October 2nd, 2025.

