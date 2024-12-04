The much-awaited sequel to the 2013 Tamil cult classic Soodhu Kavvum is coming to theaters soon. Titled Soodhu Kavvum 2: Naatum Naatu Makkalum, it is expected to continue the quirky essence of the original, which was a massive hit and received critical acclaim upon its release.

The original film, directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, marked his debut and starred Vijay Sethupathi, Ashok Selvan, and Bobby Simha. Its unique storytelling and dark humor earned it a special place in Tamil cinema, leading to its Telugu remake as Gaddam Gang.

However, Soodhu Kavvum 2 has a significant change: SJ Arjun takes the director’s chair, replacing Nalan Kumarasamy. With 11 years since the original, there should be plenty of curiosity about what this sequel has in store. Keep reading to find out more.

Who are the potential cast and crew of Soodhu Kavvum 2?

The film is directed by SJ Arjun, who co-wrote the script alongside T. Yogaraja. The cast includes Shiva, Karunakaran, Ramesh Thilak, Yog Japee, M.S. Bhaskar, Radha Ravi, and Aruldoss. Karthik K. Thillai handles the cinematography, with music by Hari S. R. and Edwin Louis Viswanath. Ignatius Aswin edits. C.V. Kumar and S. Thangaraj produced the film under the banners of Thangam Cinemas and Thirukumaran Entertainment.

What is the potential plot of Soodhu Kavvum 2?

A team kidnaps the state’s finance minister out of vengeance, leading to an investigation by unconventional detectives into the case. This is bound to make things extremely interesting for the viewers, don’t you agree?

What is the release date of Soodhu Kavvum 2?

The trailer launch that left fans at the edge of the seats confirmed that the movie is coming soon. It is all set to hit the theatres on December 13, 2024.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Allu Arjun’s Movie Before Hitting The Theaters

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News