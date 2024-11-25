For a few weeks, there have been reports of a rift between Pushpa 2 makers and music producer Devi Sri Prasad. It was reported that DSP failed to deliver the film’s background score on time, and the team had to hire other composers to complete the task. DSP has now confirmed the feud as he openly lashed out at producers for blaming him for not composing the music for the project on time. He also highlighted how the makers are always complaining about him.

Devi Sri Prasad Calls Out Pushpa 2 Producers For Blaming Him

Devi Sri Prasad composed the songs for Pushpa 2. However, unlike the first installment, the background score was composed by Thaman S, B. Ajaneesh Loknath, and Sam C. S. after reports of a rift between DSP and the film producers. The music director recently appeared at the launch event of the song Kissik in Chennai, where he called out the producers on stage. “Ravi sir, you’ve been blaming me saying that I didn’t deliver the song or the background score on time,” he said.

DSP added that he knows Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar loves him, but his complaints outweigh his love for him. “I know you love me. Where there is love, there are complaints as well. But, I think you have more complaints about me than love.” The composer also revealed how the makers criticized him for arriving late at the launch event, even when he had reached on time. “Even now, I came to the venue 20-25 minutes ago. They asked me to wait to make an entry for the camera.”

DSP added, “I am shy. I am shameless only when I’m on stage. Off-stage, I’m the shyest person you’ll meet. I could hear the song Kissik being played, so I came running. As soon as I arrived, you said, ‘Wrong timing, sir. You’re late.’ What can I do?” Though DSP has some issues with the Pushpa 2 makers, he still has the best intentions for the movie.

During the same event, he called Pushpa “the best film in recent times.” He also opened up about how Pushpa 1 boosted his career and expressed his excitement about the sequel’s release. Pushpa 2: The Rule, Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, will be released on December 5th, 2024.

