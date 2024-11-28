Pushpa 2 producer Ravi Shankar reacted to Devi Sri Prasad’s statements after the music composer publicly lashed out at him during a song launch event. Amid reports that DSP did not deliver the film’s background score on time, the composer had called out Pushpa 2 producers for blaming him.

Ravi Shankar has now said that the comments should be taken in jest, as there is no rift between him and DSP. He said the musician’s statements have been blown out of proportion, but that does not affect their working relationship.

Pushpa 2 Producer Ravi Shankar Says He Did Not Find Anything Wrong in Devi Sri Prasad’s Statement

Ravi Shankar was asked to respond to Devi Sri Prasad’s statement during a recent media interaction. The producer said that he felt nothing was wrong with the comments and still considers him his family. He stated, “I couldn’t find anything wrong with Devi Sri Prasad’s comments.”

“He said that I have so much love for him and also have complaints, and I don’t see anything wrong. We are all one as a family; we continue working with DSP, and he also collaborates with us for work. It’s just that the media has blown up the issue out of proportion.”

DSP Called Out Pushpa 2 Producers During Kissik Song Launch Event

Devi Sri Prasad recently made some angry statements about Ravi Shankar during the launch event of the song Kissik from Pushpa 2 in Chennai. At the time, he took a dig at the film’s makers for blaming him for the delay in delivering background music. He further pointed out that Ravi Shankar has so many complaints for him.

“Ravi sir, you’ve been blaming me, saying I didn’t deliver the song or the background score on time. I know you love me. Where there is love, there are complaints as well. But, I think you have more complaints about me than love,” DSP said on stage.

Pushpa 2 will hit the theaters on December 5th, 2024.

