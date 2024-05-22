Vishnu Manchu Kannappa's Teaser Screening At Cannes Receives Huge Applause

Vishnu Manchu is pleased with the response to the Kannappa teaser. The teaser, unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival, gained colossal applause. People worldwide have shown a lot of love for the film’s teaser, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Prabhas.

Kannappa Teaser Response:

Vishnu is on cloud nine with the positive reactions. The actor took to his Twitter and wrote, “The response to the ‘Kannappa‘ teaser here at Cannes has been overwhelming! International distributors, local Indians, and everyone who witnessed it absolutely loved it. Witnessing such fantastic reactions has left me excited and filled with butterflies.”

Now, movie buffs around the globe are eagerly waiting for the teaser. The Kannappa teaser will be released on June 13th. Vishnu Manchu has planned a special screening in Hyderabad on May 30th to thank everyone who supported the film. All fans can join in the celebration.

Directed by Mukesh Singh, known for his work on the epic Mahabharat, Kannappa stars the talented Kajal Aggarwal. Produced by Manchu, Mohan Babu under “Ava Entertainments” and “24 Frames Factory,” the film promises to be a visual treat.

With music by acclaimed composers Stephen Devasi and Mani Sharma, Kannappa is a dream project for veteran actor Mohan Babu. His son Vishnu Manchu is leading the film with dedication and a big budget.

Must Read: Box Office Squeeze: Star & Inga Naan Thaan Kingu’s Tuesday Numbers Below Aranmanai 4’s, Fight For Screens Heats Up

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News