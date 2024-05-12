On May 9, Prabhas started shooting for the film Kannappa. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead role. It’s a dream project for Vishnu, and he is leaving no stone unturned to make it very grand for the audience. The film will be released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and also in Hindi.

Kannappa Update On May 13

When Prabhas joined the shooting of Vishnu Manchu’s starrer, the actor shared a poster featuring the Baahubali star’s feet. But on May 13, the makers are going to drop a big surprise for the fans. A report by OTT Play mentions that on Monday, Vishnu and the movie’s team will reveal Prabhas’ look.

Whether Prabhas’ look will be revealed as a poster or a promo is not yet known. But it’s still a huge update, considering how fans are eager to see the actor in such a big movie.

Before Prabhas, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also shot for his special appearance in Kannappa. The Tollywood film also stars Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, and other South biggies. Reportedly, Vishnu has spent a huge amount to make sure his dream project turns out exactly as he envisioned.

Meanwhile, apart from Kannappa, Prabhas also has another big project slated to release this year. Well, it’s none other than Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, it’s a science fiction dystopian thriller inspired by the Hindu mythology of Lord Vishnu’s Kalki saga. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Kalki 2898 AD is slated to release on June 27, 2024.

After Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas will appear in Maruthi Dasari’s The Raja Saab. The Tollywood romantic thriller also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar. The actor also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and Prashanth Neel’s Salaar 2 in the pipeline.

