When Akshay Kumar's Surprise Hit With 308 Crore Worldwide Collection Entered This Billionaire's Favorite List - Any Guesses?

Khiladi Kumar is on a roll, as usual. With three major releases set for 2024, there will be a lot of box-office excitement in the future. Akshay is known for his comedic chops and one-of-a-kind movie choices. He has achieved immense fame for helming movies like Pad Man or Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. But did you know that this tech billionaire loved his underrated movie? Read for the full story!

The 2017 smash hit “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” starring Akshay Kumar had a significant social impact in addition to entertaining audiences across the country and igniting discussions about a pressing issue. Despite having a modest budget of Rs 18 crore, the film broke records by earning over Rs 316.97 crore worldwide. For Akshay Kumar, it was another watershed moment in his illustrious career, cementing his reputation as a social cause champion on screen.

“Toilet: Ek Prem Katha,” directed by Shree Narayan Singh and produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey, is set in rural India and sheds light on the country’s sanitation crisis, which is deeply rooted in cultural and religious sentiments. What makes this cinematic gem intriguing is how it came to be on the big screen. Despite its eventual success, “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” faced significant early challenges. The script floated around the industry for a whopping four years, receiving rejection from several Bollywood heavyweights. However, fate had different plans.

Enter Akshay Kumar, known for playing socially conscious characters. After hearing the script, the superstar embraced the project wholeheartedly and became its driving force. His dedication to the story, combined with the film’s powerful message, had audiences flocking to theaters and critics raving.

Amidst a dry spell at the box office marked by back-to-back flops, the film emerged as a cause for celebration in the industry. Even tech mogul Bill Gates hails it as one of the best things he saw in 2017, recognizing its ability to inspire change.

Akshay Kumar is now marching forward with his next venture, “Sarfira,” slated to hit theatres this July. The superstar portrays a captain turned entrepreneur in the film. Set against the backdrop of startups and aviation, he continues his legacy of inspiring audiences to dream big and effect positive change in society.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has a global gross collection of 316.61 crores, while India’s gross collection of 192.38 crores is added to the overseas total. This has helped the film jump from the 31st to the 21st spot on the list of Top Worldwide Grossers.

Akshay Kumar has an interesting lineup of movies, including Jolly LLB 3, Welcome To The Jungle, Sarfira, and Khel Khel Mein.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Is Kriti Sanon Dating MS Dhoni’s Close Friend Kabir Bahia? Crew Actress Talks About What She Wants In An Ideal Partner!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News