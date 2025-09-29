Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated epic Love & War brings together three of Bollywood’s finest—Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt—for the first time. Fans are eagerly awaiting updates about the film, and Ranbir recently shared his excitement during an Instagram Live session.

Ranbir Kapoor reflects on reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 18 years

Speaking about the project, Ranbir said, “Love & War is directed by Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars one of my favorite actors, Vicky Kaushal, and my super talented wife, Alia Bhatt. Working with Sanjay sir again, 18 years after Saawariya, has been an incredible experience. Whatever I know about acting, I learned from him, and it’s amazing to collaborate with him once more.”

Saawariya, Ranbir’s debut film, marked the beginning of his journey with SLB. Now, nearly two decades later, the duo reunites for another cinematic spectacle.

The film, set to release on March 20, 2026, promises a monumental collaboration, combining SLB’s storytelling with the talent of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

