Ranbir Kapoor has emerged as one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. With films like Barfi!, Sanju, Animal, Rockstar, and similar other titles added to his resume, the actor has won over the audience with his powerhouse acting skills and effortless charm. In this article, we will be looking at the top five films of Ranbir Kapoor as per their IMDb ratings, and where you can watch them online!

5. Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year

Streaming On : Prime Video

: Prime Video IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Director: Shimit Amin

Plot: Released in 2009, Ranbir’s Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year holds fifth place in the top five films of the Animal star on IMDb. The movie is based on the story of a graduate trying his best to manage his regular affairs at work and survive in the corporate world with constant effort.

4. Wake Up Sid

Streaming On : Google Play Movies (On Rent)

: Google Play Movies (On Rent) IMDb Rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Director: Ayan Mukerji

Plot: Wake Up Sid is considered one of Ranbir Kapoor’s finest works. Many believed that the Dharma Production film was refreshing as it portrayed the fast-paced life of Mumbai. The film traces the journey of Siddharth Mehra, a carefree and laid back college student who eventually finds purpose in life after crossing paths with Aisha Banerjee. Even in 2025, many dialogues and songs from Wake Up Sid find popularity among the audience.

3. Sanju

Streaming On : JioHotstar, Netflix

: JioHotstar, Netflix IMDb Rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Plot: Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju is often considered the real game-changer of Ranbir’s career. His acting skills in the Sanjay Dutt biography are one of the crucial reasons why the audience is backing him right now. Sanju also emerged as a major box-office success. The film explored the life and career of Dutt as he navigates through fame, love, loss, addiction and legal troubles.

2. Rockstar

Streaming On : Zee5, Eros Now

: Zee5, Eros Now IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Director: Imtiaz Ali

Plot: The collaboration between Imtiaz Ali and Ranbir Kapoor remains a timeless masterpiece for the audience. In Rockstar, Janardhan Jakhar falls in love with Heer while chasing his dreams. As tragedy strikes and their romance comes to a halt, Janardhan pours his pain into music as he embarks on a journey of becoming pop star Jordan. The film ranks number two on Ranbir’s highest-rated IMDb movies list.

1. Barfi!

Streaming On : Google Play Movies (On Rent)

: Google Play Movies (On Rent) IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Director: Anurag Basu

Plot: Barfi! is the highest-rated Ranbir Kapoor film on IMDb. This touching story about a deaf and mute boy and his special bond with an autistic girl named Jhilmil is widely loved by the audience and critics alike. The film currently has an 8.1/10 rating on IMDb. Directed by Anurag Basu, it is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, but in selected regions.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch

Must Read: 10 Best Courtroom Dramas To Watch If You Liked Jolly LLB 3: From Aitraaz To Pink

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News