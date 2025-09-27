Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are back together in Jolly LLB 3, reprising their iconic roles as savvy lawyers from the first two films. Released on September 19, 2025, the movie showcases a witty and sharp courtroom faceoff between Jagdishwar Mishra and Jagdish Tyagi, blending clever satire, humor, and intense legal drama that keeps audiences hooked from start to finish.

If you loved the high-stakes drama of Jolly LLB 3, you’re in for a treat! Bollywood has delivered some intense courtroom dramas that keep you glued to the screen with thrilling arguments, shocking twists, and powerful performances. From the sizzling tension in Aitraaz to the thought-provoking Pink, these 10 courtroom films are perfect for fans craving justice, drama, and suspense in every frame.

1. Aitraaz (2004)

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Director: Abbas-Mustan

Abbas-Mustan Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: Abbas-Mustan’s romantic thriller Aitraaz revolves around the lives of the married couple, Raj Malhotra and Priya Malhotra, played by Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor, respectively. Their lives take a turn when Raj’s ex-girlfriend Sonia (Priyanka Chopra) accuses him of sexual harassment and attempted rape. The film then showcases the legal battle that follows, which Raj’s wife, Priya, takes up as his lawyer.

2. Veer Zaara (2004)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer Veer Zaara is a cult classic that tells the story of two lovers from across the border. Veer (Shah Rukh Khan) is an Air Force pilot who falls in love with Zaara (Preity Zinta), a Pakistani woman. The story unfurls when Saamiya Siddiqui (Rani Mukerji) takes up the case of prisoner no. 786 Rajesh Rathore, who did not speak for the past 22 years. However, when Saamiya calls him by his real name, Veer narrates his entire story about how he was arrested by the Pakistani authorities.

3. OMG-Oh My God! (2012)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Director: Umesh Shukla

Umesh Shukla Streaming On: JioHotstar

Plot: Satirical comedy courtroom drama OMG- Oh My God, highlighted the issues of spiritual beliefs. In the 2012 film, a shopkeeper, Kanji Lalji Mehta, played by Paresh Rawal, knocks on the door of the courts when his shop gets destroyed by an earthquake, and the insurance company rejects his claim, labeling it as “an act of God”. Paresh Rawal himself fights the lawsuit and exposes the corrupt charlatans, and his faith is restored.

4. Shahid (2012)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Director: Hansal Mehta

Hansal Mehta Streaming On: Not Available

Plot: Hansal Mehta’s Shahid is based on the life of the human rights lawyer Shahid Azmi, played by Rajkummar Rao. The film tells the story of Azmi when he and his family were left terrorized after the Bombay riots, which led him to join a terror organization. A disillusioned Shahid returns to Mumbai only to be arrested by the police. After his release from jail, he pursued law and became a lawyer, who would defend Muslims accused under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA). Despite facing criticism, he continued his work until meeting his tragic end.

5. Jolly LLB (2013) and Jolly LLB 2 (2017)

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Director: Subhash Kapoor

Subhash Kapoor Streaming On: JioHotstar

Plot: Jolly LLB revolves around the life of a struggling advocate, Jagdish Tyagi, played by Arshad Warsi. His life takes a turn when he files a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) against a powerful and corrupt lawyer, Tejinder Rajpal, played by Boman Irani. In its sequel, Akshay Kumar portrays Jagdishwar Jolly Mishra, who is desperate for money and deceives a widowed woman for it. When she gets to know about the fraud, she commits suicide, leaving Jolly feel guilty. He then discovers that the widowed woman’s husband was killed in a fake encounter. This led Jolly to go up against one of the most powerful lawyers in Lucknow to bring justice to the deceased. Now Jolly LLB 3 has also been released, bringing Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar together in a courtroom showdown. The third installment of the courtroom franchise is now running in theaters.

6. Pink (2016)

IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: “No means no,” a phrase that became popular after the Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink was released in 2016. The film revolves around the lives of three women, who were accused of a crime that they did not commit. When Minal (Taapsee) is assaulted, she hits her perpetrator in defense, which leads to a legal battle where societal norms and victim-blaming are challenged. A retired lawyer Deepak Sehgal (Amitabh Bachchan), decides to represent them in court, who in the end, emphasizes the importance of consent and speaks against societal stereotypes against women.

7. Mulk (2018)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Director: Anubhav Sinha

Anubhav Sinha Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: Mulk talks about the issue of discrimination on the basis of religion. The film revolves around the family of Murad Ali Mohammed, whose son Shahid gets involved in a terrorist attack. This leads the family to be socially shunned, and labeled as terrorists. Murad’s daughter-in-law, Aarti (Taapsee Pannu), takes up their case and fights against Public Prosecutor Santosh Anand (Ashutosh Rana) to prove her in-laws’ innocence.

8. Section 375: Marzi ya Zabardasti? (2019)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Director: Ajay Bahl

Ajay Bahl Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: Richa Chadha and Akshay Khanna starrer film revolves around a case filed under Section 375 of the IPC. The story begins when Rohan Khurana (Rahul Bhat), a film director, is accused of rape by his assistant costume designer Anjali Dangle (Meera Chopra). An experienced lawyer Tarun Saluja (Akshay Khanna) defends Rohan in the court, while Hiral Gandhi (Richa Chadha) represents Anjali. Tarun exposes inconsistencies and hidden facts in the case, suggesting Anjali’s plan for revenge for her emotional turmoil. Meanwhile, Hiral leaves no stone unturned in proving that a non-consensual sexual encounter is rape.

9. Jai Bhim (2021)

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Director: TJ Gnanavel

TJ Gnanavel Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: Suriya’s film Jai Bhim exposes the discrimination faced by marginalized communities in India. The film is based on the 1993 Cuddalore incident, which involved a legal case fought by Justice K. Chandru. The film follows the story of an Irula tribesman, Rajakannu, who was falsely accused of theft at a wealthy man’s house. Chandru files a habeas corpus case, revealing police perjury and coercion. The righteous lawyer fights against several powerful men to get justice.

10. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (2023)

IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Director: Apoorv Singh Karki

Apoorv Singh Karki Streaming On: Zee5

Plot: Manoj Bajpayee’s Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is inspired by true events. The Apoorv Singh Karki directorial is based on the infamous trial of the spiritual leader Asaram Bapu for the rape of a minor. Bajpayee, who plays the role of a session court lawyer P.C. Solanki, goes to every length to pursue justice for a minor girl victimized by a self-proclaimed godman. He fights against all odds to prove the truth.

