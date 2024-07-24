Here’s a list of all-time best Bollywood romantic films you absolutely must watch. Grab your popcorn, get comfy, and let’s dive into the world of Bollywood romance!

1. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Starting off the list with an absolute classic, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, fondly known as DDLJ, is the epitome of Bollywood romance. Directed by Aditya Chopra, this film has been a benchmark for love stories in India. Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol) made us believe in love all over again. Their journey from strangers to lovers, fighting societal norms to be together, has given us countless iconic moments and dialogues. Who can forget the famous “Palat, palat, palat” scene?

2. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

A film that’s all about family, emotions, and love, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) is another gem directed by Karan Johar. The movie revolves around the trials and tribulations of a family but at its core, it’s a beautiful love story between Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Anjali (Kajol), and Rohan (Hrithik Roshan) and Pooja (Kareena Kapoor Khan). The grand sets, melodious songs, and larger-than-life characters make K3G an unforgettable experience.

3. Veer-Zaara (2004)

Yash Chopra, the king of romance, gave us Veer-Zaara, a heart-wrenching love story that transcends borders. Veer Pratap Singh (Shah Rukh Khan) and Zaara Hayaat Khan (Preity Zinta) belong to different countries and religions, but their love knows no boundaries. The soulful music by the legendary Madan Mohan and the poetic dialogues add to the film’s charm. It’s a tale of sacrifice, undying love, and hope.

4. Jab We Met (2007)

Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met is a refreshing and delightful love story that stands out for its simplicity and charm. Geet (Kareena Kapoor) is a bubbly, talkative girl who meets the depressed and introverted Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) on a train. Their journey together is filled with fun, laughter, and self-discovery. Geet’s infectious positivity and Aditya’s silent support for her make this film a must watch.

5. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Kal Ho Naa Ho, directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Karan Johar, is a film that beautifully captures the essence of love, life, and friendship. Aman (Shah Rukh Khan) brings joy and love into the lives of Naina (Preity Zinta) and Rohit (Saif Ali Khan). The film’s emotional depth, combined with its humorous moments and heart-touching songs, makes it a perfect romantic drama.

6. Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)

Another Yash Chopra masterpiece, Dil To Pagal Hai, explores the themes of love and destiny. Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), a passionate choreographer, believes in true love but is unsure if it exists until he meets Pooja (Madhuri Dixit). The film is known for its iconic dance sequences, melodious songs, and the enchanting chemistry between the lead actors. It’s a film that makes you believe in the magic of love.

7. Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)

Sooraj R. Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya is a timeless love story that defined romance for an entire generation. Prem (Salman Khan) and Suman (Bhagyashree) come from different backgrounds, but their love for each other conquers all obstacles. The film’s catchy songs, innocent romance, and emotional storyline make it a classic that you can watch over and over again.

8. Barfi! (2012)

Anurag Basu’s Barfi! is a unique and heartwarming love story that stands out for its simplicity and sensitivity. Barfi (Ranbir Kapoor), a mute and deaf boy, falls in love with Shruti (Ileana D’Cruz) and later with Jhilmil (Priyanka Chopra), an autistic girl. The film beautifully portrays how love goes beyond words and conventional norms. Its soulful music and poignant moments make it an unforgettable watch.

9. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a visually stunning film that explores the complexities of love and relationships. Nandini (Aishwarya Rai) falls in love with Sameer (Salman Khan), but circumstances force her to marry Vanraj (Ajay Devgn). The film’s rich cultural backdrop, soulful music, and powerful performances make it a memorable romantic saga.

10. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a modern-day love story that captures the essence of youthful romance and friendship. Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) and Naina (Deepika Padukone) meet during a trekking trip and their lives change forever. The film’s energetic vibe, beautiful locations, and catchy songs make it a perfect watch for those who love contemporary romance.

11. Saathiya (2002)

Shaad Ali’s Saathiya is a modern love story that delves into the challenges faced by a young couple. Aditya (Vivek Oberoi) and Suhani (Rani Mukerji) fall in love and get married against their families’ wishes. The film beautifully depicts the ups and downs of married life and how love endures through it all. A.R. Rahman’s music is the cherry on top, making the film even more enchanting.

12. Rockstar (2011)

Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar is a passionate and intense love story that captures the tumultuous journey of Jordan (Ranbir Kapoor), an aspiring musician, and Heer (Nargis Fakhri). The film’s raw emotions, combined with A.R. Rahman’s electrifying music makes it a gripping watch. It’s a story of love, loss, and the pursuit of one’s dreams.

13. Aashiqui 2 (2013)

Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 is a contemporary love story that touched the hearts of millions. Rahul (Aditya Roy Kapur), a successful but troubled musician, discovers Aarohi (Shraddha Kapoor), a talented singer. Their journey of love, sacrifice, and redemption is beautifully portrayed, with the film’s melodious soundtrack becoming an instant hit.

14. Tamasha (2015)

Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha is a unique love story that explores the themes of self-discovery and the impact of societal expectations. Ved (Ranbir Kapoor) and Tara (Deepika Padukone) meet on a vacation and fall in love, but their journey together is far from conventional. The film’s narrative style, captivating performances, and soulful music make it a must watch for those who enjoy offbeat romance.

15. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001)

Gautham Menon’s Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM) is a cult classic that continues to win hearts. Maddy (R. Madhavan) falls in love with Reena (Dia Mirza) and pretends to be her fiancé. The film’s youthful vibe, catchy songs, and charming performances make it a favorite among romantics.

16. 2 States (2014)

Based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel, 2 States is a love story that highlights the cultural differences in India. Krish (Arjun Kapoor) and Ananya (Alia Bhatt) fall in love but face opposition from their families due to their different backgrounds. The film’s relatable storyline, vibrant music, and strong performances make it an enjoyable watch.

17. Dil Se.. (1998)

Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se.. is a poignant love story set against the backdrop of insurgency in Northeast India. Amar (Shah Rukh Khan) falls in love with the mysterious Meghna (Manisha Koirala). The film’s intense narrative, combined with A.R. Rahman’s unforgettable music and powerful performances, creates a compelling romantic drama. The film’s tragic and tumultuous romance reminds us of the complexities of love and the impact of political turmoil on personal lives.

18. Chandni (1989)

Yash Chopra’s Chandni is a timeless romantic drama that beautifully portrays the pain and joy of love. Chandni (Sridevi) finds herself in a complicated love triangle with two men, Rohit (Rishi Kapoor) and Lalit (Vinod Khanna). The film’s picturesque locations, melodious music, and Sridevi’s stunning performance make it a classic. It’s a perfect example of Yash Chopra’s mastery in creating epic love stories.

19. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)

For those who love a blend of traditional romance with a modern twist, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is a fun watch. The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, features Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in a story that is reminiscent of the classic romance but with a contemporary spin. The chemistry between the leads and the film’s lively soundtrack make it an entertaining romantic comedy.

20. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

Yash Chopra’s last directorial, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, is a beautiful exploration of love, loss, and destiny. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma in a poignant love triangle. The film’s stunning visuals, soulful music by A.R. Rahman, and the emotional depth of the story make it a fitting tribute to Yash Chopra’s legacy.

21. Aashiqui (1990)

The original Aashiqui, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, is a landmark film in Bollywood romance. The film tells the story of a passionate love affair between Rahul (Rahul Roy) and Anu (Anu Aggarwal), set against the backdrop of Rahul’s struggle with his career. The film’s melodious soundtrack and the portrayal of tragic romance set the standard for romantic films in Bollywood.

22. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Karan Johar’s directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, is a quintessential Bollywood romance. The film revolves around Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), Tina (Rani Mukerji), and Anjali (Kajol), who falls in love with Rahul. The film’s vibrant story line, memorable dialogues, and unforgettable music make it a feel-good love story that continues to charm audiences.

23. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is a modern romantic drama that explores the complexities of unrequited love and friendship. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the film beautifully portrays the pain and beauty of love that is not always reciprocated. The film’s stunning soundtrack and emotional depth make it a must watch for fans of contemporary romance.

24. Pati Patni Aur Woh (1978)

A classic film by B.R. Chopra, Pati Patni Aur Woh is a romantic comedy that delves into the themes of love, infidelity, and marital relationships. The film, featuring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjita Kaur, is a blend of humor and emotion, offering a delightful look at the complexities of love and relationships.

25. Kati Patang (1970)

Directed by Shakti Samanta, Kati Patang is a poignant love story that revolves around a widow (Asha Parekh) who marries a man (Rajesh Khanna) under false pretenses. The film’s melodious songs, emotional narrative, and Asha Parekh’s powerful performance make it a timeless romantic drama.

From timeless classics to modern day romances, Bollywood has given us a treasure trove of films that celebrate the beauty of love in its myriad forms. Each film on this list brings something unique to the table, whether it’s the grandeur of Yash Chopra’s romantic sagas or the contemporary charm of films like Jab We Met. These movies have captured the hearts of millions, and watching them is like taking a journey through the enchanting world of Bollywood romance. So, whether you’re in the mood for a classic love story or a contemporary romantic comedy, these films are sure to make your heart flutter and remind you of the magic of love.

Must Read: Netflix’s Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: What To Expect, Release Date, And All You Need To Know About TheTaapsee Pannu And Vikrant Massey Starrer As New Posters Drop

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News