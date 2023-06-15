Nikkhil Advani was supposed to shoot to fame overnight with his magical film Kal Ho Naa Ho, but he did not get much credit for his directorial debut. While some did not even notice that not Karan Johar but his director Nikkhil, directed the film, others just wondered if KJo ghost directed it. The two had a public fallout post the film, and recently the filmmaker made shocking revelations about his life post the fallout.

In an interview, Advani revealed what happened to his career after he quit Dharma Productions. He was literally the wall between Karan Johar and others. He assisted him on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and later was given the responsibility to direct Kal Ho Naa Ho.

While discussing his career graph on The Streaming Show podcast, Nikkhil Advani revealed, “Post Kal Ho Naa Ho, I didn’t have work for three years. Nobody wanted to work with me. I left Dharma Productions, and it was a very public fallout. And I didn’t have work for three years, and when I finally started working again post-D-Day, I just wanted to do anything and everything, never be in that position again.”

Nikhhil Advani directed Kal Ho Naa Ho, which was very close to Karan Johar’s heart. In his autobiography, An Unsuitable Boy, Karan revealed that he regrets not directing the film. Later in an interview with HT, Advani said, “I don’t blame him for regretting it. He wrote it from his heart. But, I think, he underestimated himself, and he thought that he won’t be able to do justice to it. Now when he says that, I feel his pain.”

In an earlier interview with the Times Of India, Nikkhil Advani talked about how Karan Johar and him both had egos in 2004, eventually leading to their fallout. But they started talking after Yash Johar’s death. In the same interview, the Salaam-E-Ishq director also revealed that he was very close to Karan and one of the people the filmmaker trusted a lot till people started telling things to both them about each other.

Interestingly, Nikkhil was KJo‘s school senior who later went to assist him in many of the Dharma films. After he walked out of Dharma Productions, he directed, Salaam-E-Ishq-, Chandni Chowk To China, and Patiala House, as he wanted to prove he was the same man who directed Kal Ho Naa Ho. He finally achieved his calling with D-Day starring Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan in lead roles.

On the work front, Nikkhil was last credited as the creator of Sony Liv’s web series Rocket Boys. He produced the Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. He last directed Batla House starring John Abraham.

