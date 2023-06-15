Adipurush led by Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, releases tomorrow all across the globe. The film has been in the news due to both positive and negative reasons and expectations are very high for it. While the advance booking is going in the right direction, we now hear about theatre owners doing their bit to give tribute to Lord Hanuman. Keep reading to know more!

Recently, it was announced by the makers that most of the theatres would be leaving one seat empty for Lord Hanuman as a gesture of respect. While it’s unknown who’ll be participating in it, some theatre owners will be indeed carrying the practice despite the makers or distributors not asking them to do it.

As per the report in Bollywood Hungama, Miraj and INOX theatres would see an installation of one special seat for Lord Hanuman during the screening of Adipurush. “The seats reserved for Lord Hanuman won’t be vacant. Multiplex chains like Miraj and Inox are going to install a small ‘aasan’ (seat) on which the idol or photograph of Lord Hanuman will be placed. Flowers will be offered to God’s idol or picture. The flowers will be replaced daily,” the source states and adds, “The distributors or makers have not instructed the theatres to do so. The exhibitors are doing it on their own out of their devotion to Lord Hanuman.

It is also learnt that PVR is interested in doing something as a gesture to respect Lord Hanuman. Another source adds, “The idol or picture will be kept so that no one occupies the seat or kicks it from behind or throws trash below the seat. It’s a sensitive matter and hence, the decision of the multiplex is absolutely correct.”

What are your thoughts about the unique idea of theatre owners paying tribute to Lord Hanuman during Adipurush? Share with us through comments.

