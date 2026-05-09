Akhanda 2 has delivered a strong performance on television and has scored better premiere ratings than The Raja Saab. The recent numbers once again underscore the immense popularity of Nandamuri Balakrishna among TV audiences in general and Telugu audiences in particular.

Both movies have generated significant hype in the run-up to their premieres due to the presence of star actors and their box-office popularity. However, the final TRP figures show that Akhanda 2 gained a slight edge during its television debut.

Akhanda 2 Records Higher TRP Than The Raja Saab

As per Tracktollywood reports, The Raja Saab, which was telecast on Maa TV, recorded a TRP of roughly 5.02 in the urban markets and a combined TRP of close to 4.40 across the urban and rural belts.

The Akhanda 2 television premiere on Zee Telugu registered close to 5.59 TRP in the urban belts and 4.54 TRP combined across the rural and urban belts.

Although the difference between the two movies isn’t huge, it still stands as a win for the Akhanda 2 television premiere in the ratings battle. The loyal television audience for Balakrishna and the film’s commercial mass appeal played a crucial role in attracting viewers.

Additionally, the action-packed storyline, mixed with devotional themes, appears to have connected strongly with family audiences watching on television.

Both Films Underperformed At The Box Office

Although Akhanda 2 performed better on television, The Raja Saab still carries strong excitement because of Prabhas and the film’s horror-comedy backdrop.

During its theatrical release, Akhanda 2 recorded more than 52% occupancy in Telugu regions on its opening day. The Hindi version started on a weaker note with close to 10 percent occupancy. The film collected ₹30.53 crore net in India on day one, including premiere show earnings of nearly ₹8 crore. Coming to The Raja Saab, it collected ₹53.75 crore net on day 1.

Akhanda 2 earned an estimated ₹94.5 crore net in its lifetime run, translating to ₹111.51 crore gross. Meanwhile, The Raja Saab closed with a total collection of ₹146.04 crore net, equivalent to ₹172.32 crore gross. Both films turned out to be box office disappointments.

The latest TRP outcome proves that Balakrishna’s films continue to enjoy strong support on television. While box-office trends can shift from film to film, Akhanda 2 has clearly won the small-screen battle against The Raja Saab.

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