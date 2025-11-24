Nandamuri Balakrishna is geared up for his next big release, Akhanda 2, next month. It’s a very important film for the actor as he desperately needs a clean success at the Indian box office. For those who are unaware, Balayya is struggling in the post-COVID era and hasn’t tasted much success. In fact, he has delivered three back-to-back underperformers and is hoping for a major turnaround. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Akhanda is the only successful film of Nandamuri Balakrishna post-COVID

In the post-COVID era, Balayya has had four releases so far. The era started on a high note for Balayya as his first release, Akhanda, emerged as a good success story. Made on a reported budget of 50 crores, the film earned 89 crore net in India, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 39 crores or 78%. It secured a plus verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Three consecutive failures at the Indian box office

After Akhanda, Nandamuri Balakrishna came up with Veera Simha Reddy. It started its run with a bang but lost its pace earlier than expected. Although it earned a solid 97.64 crore at the Indian box office, it fell short of recovering its budget. Made on a reported budget of 100 crores, it faced a deficit of 2.36 crores and secured a losing verdict.

Bhagavanth Kesari was made on a budget of 100 crores. Against this cost, the film needed a net collection of 100 crores to enter the safe zone, but it earned 84.78 crores during its run. With a deficit of 15.22 crores, it secured a losing verdict at the Indian box office.

Daaku Maharaaj is Balayya’s fourth release since the COVID-19 pandemic. Reportedly, it was made on a budget of 100 crores. It recovered 91.23% of the budget by ending its run at 91.23 crore net. It turned out to be a losing affair at the Indian box office.

Post-COVID success ratio of Balayya

As we can see, out of four theatrical releases, Nandamuri Balakrishna tasted success only once with Akhanda. So, his success ratio post-COVID is just 25% in the post-COVID era. Let’s hope the Tollywood star makes a roaring comeback with Akhanda 2.

Balayya’s post-COVID theatrical releases and their verdicts at the Indian box office:

Akhanda – Plus

Veera Simha Reddy – Losing

Bhagavanth Kesari – Losing

Daaku Maharaaj – Losing

