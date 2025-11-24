Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani starrer Mastiii 4 was released in theatres on November 21, 2025. It is facing a direct clash with 120 Bahadur and also competing with De De Pyaar De 2 and other releases. Despite that, the adult comedy showcased good signs in Monday occupancy. Scroll below for the day 4 updates!

Mastiii 4 Box Office Day 4 Occupancy

As per Sacnilk, Mastiii 4 registered an occupancy of 5.65% during the morning shows on day 4. It remained better than Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur (4.38%) and also gave a tough fight to De De Pyaar De 2 (5.86%). It is the first Monday, so a regular drop was expected. But Milap Zaveri’s directorial has been witnessing steady footfalls.

During the afternoon shows, the occupancy surged to 8.65%. The evening shows would witness a further improvement, which would help it successfully pass the Monday test.

Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection

As per the estimates, Mastiii 4 accumulated 8.5 crores net at the Indian box office during its first weekend. Today, it will officially clock the double-digit score and compete with Bollywood releases of 2025 like The Bhootnii (12.52 crores) and Mere Husband Ki Biwi (12.25 crores).

It has already emerged as the 10th highest-grossing adult film of all time. The next target is to surpass Great Grand Masti (13 crores) and gain the 8th spot, while also emerging as the 3rd highest-grossing film in the franchise.

More about Mastiii 4

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the fourth installment of the adult comedy franchise is presented by Waveband Production and Zee Studios, in association with Maruti International and Balaji Telefilms. It also stars Elnaaz Norouzi, Ruhi Singh, and Shreya Sharma. Additionally, Arshad Warsi, Nargis Fakri, and Tusshar Kapoor also appear in cameo roles.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection Day 24: Crosses 25 Crore Mark, All Set To Beat Lokah Chapter 1’s Profits!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News