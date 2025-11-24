Garima Garg Saikia and Zubeen Garg’s production, Roi Roi Binale, has concluded its fourth weekend on a victorious note. It has become the first Assamese film to hit the 25 crore milestone! Exciting times are coming because it is also set to crush the profits of Lokah Chapter 1. Scroll below for the day 24 updates!

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection Day 24

The musical romantic drama is already the highest-grossing Assamese film and continues to set new benchmarks at the box office. On day 24, Roi Roi Binale added 80 lakhs to its kitty. It saw a 35% jump compared to 59 lakhs garnered on the previous day.

The net box office collection in India comes to 25.88 crores. Zubeen Garg‘s musical romantic drama is the first film in the history of Assamese cinema to touch the 25 crore milestone. Including taxes, its gross earnings come to 30.53 crores.

Here’s the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection):

Week 1: 11.48 crores

Week 2: 7.47 crores

Week 3: 5.17 crores

Day 22: 37 lakhs

Day 23: 59 lakhs

Day 24: 80 lakhs

Total: 25.88 crores

It’s a battle against Lokah Chapter 1

Made against a budget of 5 crores, Zubeen Garg’s final film has raked in returns of 20.88 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 417.6%.

Rajesh Bhuyan’s directorial is now inches away from surpassing the lifetime profits of Malayalam blockbuster Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (419.8%). That milestone will be easily clocked today.

Here’s a detailed comparison in the order of budget, box office collection, and profits:

Lokah Chapter 1 (Malayalam): 30 crores | 155.94 crores | 419.8%

| | Roi Roi Binale (Assamese): 5 crores | 25.08 crores | 401.6%

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Summary (Day 24)

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 25.88 crores

India gross: 30.53 crores

ROI: 417.6%

Verdict: Super-Hit

