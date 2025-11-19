Roi Roi Binale, starring Zubeen Garg in the lead role, is refusing to slow down at the Indian box office and continues to mint moolah. Made at a very controlled cost, the film is already a big hit and has amassed impressive return on investment (ROI). Very soon, it will complete its third week of theatrical run, and before it concludes its third week, the film is expected to overtake the profits made by Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 19!

How much did Roi Roi Binale earn at the Indian box office in 19 days?

The Assamese musical romantic drama was theatrically released on October 31. Since it was released after the tragic death of Garg, it had an emotional sentiment connected to it. Also, favorable reviews from critics helped the film maintain a strong hold after a big start. Speaking about the latest collection update, it scored 59 lakh on the third Tuesday, day 19, showing a minimal drop from day 18’s 63 lakh.

Overall, Roi Roi Binale has earned an estimated 23.1 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic total is 27.25 crores. Considering its current pace, the film is expected to go past the 30 crore net mark comfortably.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 11.48 crores

Week 2 – 7.47 crores

Day 15 – 74 lakh

Day 16 – 93 lakh

Day 17 – 1.23 crores

Day 18 – 63 lakh

Day 19 – 59 lakh

Total – 23.1 crores

Roi Roi Binale is a massive success!

Reportedly, Roi Roi Binale was made on a budget of 5 crores. Against this, it has earned 23.1 crore net so far, thus enjoying an ROI of 18.1 crores. Calculated further, it equals 362% returns. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

With 362% returns, the Zubeen Garg starrer is close to overtaking Chhaava’s ROI. For those who don’t know, Chhaava made 373% returns. To beat Chhaava, Zubeen’s film needs a net collection of 23.66 crores, which will push its returns to 373.2%. This feat will be comfortably accomplished by today or tomorrow.

Box office summary:

Budget – 5 crores

India net collection – 23.1 crores

ROI – 18.1 crores

ROI% – 362%

Verdict – Super hit

