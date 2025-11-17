Zubeen Garg’s final film, Roi Roi Binale, has recreated history for Assamese cinema. It has set all new benchmarks but refuses to slow down at the ticket windows. The musical romantic drama is the highest-grossing film at the box office, but it will fail to surpass the profits of the 2024 blockbuster, Bidurbhai. Scroll below for the day 17 collection!

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection Day 17

According to Sacnilk, Roi Roi Binale earned 1.26 crores on day 17. It enjoyed an impressive 35.48% growth compared to 93 lakhs minted on the third Saturday. The buzz is stronger than ever, as fans continue to shower love on their late icon Zubeen Garg in theatres.

The total earnings at the Indian box office have surged to 21.88 crore net, which is approximately 25.81 crores in gross earnings.

Here’s the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection):

Week 1: 11.48 crores

Week 2: 7.47 crores

Weekend 3: 2.93 crores

Total: 21.88 crores

Streak of success continues!

Roi Roi Binale is the first-ever Assamese film to have crossed the 25 crore gross mark at the box office. And it is unstoppable even in its third week. It will be exciting to see where Garima Garg Saikia‘s production will land in its lifetime.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Assamese films of all time (gross collection):

Roi Roi Binale: 25.81 crores Bidurbhai: 15.75 crores Bhaimon Da: 14.31 crores Sri Raghupati: 13.81 crores Rudra: 10.56 crores

Will fail to beat Bidurbhai’s profits!

Rajesh Bhuyan’s directorial was made on an estimated budget of 5 crores. In 17 days, it has registered staggering profits of 337.6%. Roi Roi Binale is the most profitable Assamese film of 2025. Unfortunately, it will not be able to surpass the earth-shattering profits made by Suvrat Kakoti’s Bidurbhai.

For the unversed, Bidurbhai was made on an estimated cost of 1.5 crores. It turned out to be a huge surprise, minting 14.11 crore net in its lifetime. When converted into profit percentage, its ROI landed at 840.66%, making it the most profitable Assamese film of recent times.

Here’s a detailed comparison:

Bidurbhai : Budget – 1.5 crores | Collection – 14.11 crores | Profit – 840.66% | Verdict – Super-Hit

: Budget – 1.5 crores | Collection – 14.11 crores | Profit – 840.66% | Verdict – Super-Hit Roi Roi Binale: Budget – 5 crores | Collection – 21.88 crores | Profit – 337.6% | Verdict – Super-Hit

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Summary (Day 17)

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 21.88 crores

India gross: 25.81 crores

ROI: 337.6%

Verdict: Super-Hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Now You See Me: Now You Don’t North America Box Office Day 3: With $20M+, It Records The Lowest Opening Weekend In The Franchise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News