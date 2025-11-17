Shehnaaz Gill made her production debut with Ikk Kudi, which is close to becoming a success! The Punjabi romantic comedy has concluded its third weekend at the Indian box office on a victorious note. It has also emerged as the 7th highest-grossing film of 2025. Scroll below for the day 17 update!

How much has Ikk Kudi earned at the box office?

According to Sacnilk, Shehnaaz Gill starrer earned 28 lakhs on day 17. It saw a 40% growth, compared to 20 lakhs minted on the third Saturday. Amarjit Singh Saron’s directorial is facing competition from Badaa Karara Pudna and Happy Khush Ho Gaya, among other releases. But it is the #1 choice of the audience, even in its third week.

The total box office collection in India comes to 4.13 crores net. Ikk Kudi is mounted on an estimated budget of 5 crores. The makers have recovered over 82% of the cost. Within this week, it will officially emerge as a success!

Check out the revised box office breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 1.62 crores

Week 2: 1.88 crores

Weekend 3: 63 lakhs

Total: 4.13 crores

Record-breaking spree continues!

On Sunday, Ikk Kudi had made a smashing entry into the top 10 Punjabi grossers of 2025 by surpassing Pind Peya Saara Jombieland Baneya and Mr & Mrs 420 Again. Within 24 hours, it has also crossed the domestic lifetime of Badnaam and Phaphey Kuttniyan to become the 7th highest-grossing Punjabi film of the year.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025 (India net collection):

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 – 18.28 crores Sarbala Ji – 10.49 crores Akaal – 7.80 crores Guru Nanak Jahaz – 5.95 crores Nikka Zaildar 4 – 5.47 crores Dakuaan Da Munda 3 – 4.66 crores Ikk Kudi – 4.13 crores Phaphey Kuttniyan – 4.08 crores Badnaam – 3.95 crores Pind Peya Saara Jombieland Baneya – 3.81 crores

Ikk Kudi Box Office Summary Day 17

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 4.13 crores

Budget recovery: 82.6%

India gross: 4.87 crores

Overseas gross: 8.65 crores

Worldwide gross: 13.52 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mastiii 4 Box Office: 12 Years, 4 Films Later, Vivek Oberoi To Deliver His Biggest Success?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News