Zubeen Garg led Roi Roi Binale has achieved massive success at the box office in less than a week. The Assamese musical romantic drama has attained a hit verdict. That’s not it; it has also emerged as the 4th highest-grossing film of 2025. Scroll below for the day 6 report!

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection Day 6

According to Sacnilk, Roi Roi Binale added 1.91 crores to the kitty on day 6. It witnessed another 27% jump compared to 1.50 crores garnered on the discounted Tuesday. Fans continue to pour love in large numbers as Rajesh Bhuyan‘s directorial is still witnessing fast-filling shows across the Northeast.

The overall box office collection in India reaches 10.56 crores net. Roi Roi Binale is made on an estimated budget of 5 crores. In only 6 days, the makers have registered impressive profits of 111.2%. With that, Zubeen Garg’s posthumous film has officially gained the hit tag. Including taxes, the gross total accumulates to 12.46 crores.

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection):

Day 1: 1.85 crores

Day 2: 2 crores

Day 3: 1.8 crores

Day 4: 1.5 crores

Day 5: 1.5 crores

Day 6: 1.91 crores

Total: 10.56 crores

Is now the 4th highest-grossing Assamese film of all time!

Roi Roi Binale has surpassed Ratnakar (10 crores) and Rudra (10.56 crores) at the box office. With that, in only 6 days, Garima Garg Saikia‘s production has become the 4th highest Assamese grosser in history. The next target is to beat Sri Raghupati, which will be comfortably done today.

Check out the highest-grossing Assamese films at the box office (gross earnings):

Bidurbhai: 15.75 crores Bhaimon Da: 14.31 crores Sri Raghupati: 13.81 crores Roi Roi Binale: 12.46 crores Rudra: 10.56 crores Ratnakar: 10 crores Kanchanjangha: 7 crores Dr. Bezbaruah 2: 7 crores Mission China: 6 crores Sikaar: 5 crores

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Summary (Day 4)

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 7.75 crores

India gross: 12.46 crores

ROI: 111.2%

Verdict: Hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 6: Enjoys 200% Jump Than The Opening Day, Shehnaaz Gill’s Film Turns The Tables!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News