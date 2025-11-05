Dies Irae, starring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role, is enjoying a smooth ride at the Indian box office, and so far, it has fetched healthy numbers. After the opening weekend, the film is maintaining a good pace during weekdays, helping it to cross the 20 crore mark within the first five days. In the meantime, it has recovered over 90% of its budget, and it will soon enter the safe zone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Dies Irae earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The Mollywood horror thriller opened to positive reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, the reception has been highly favorable. This has resulted in the film picking up momentum. During the 3-day opening weekend, it earned 16.75 crores. On the first Monday, day 4, the film amassed a good score of 3 crores. On Tuesday, day 5, it remained steady and earned 2.6 crores.

Overall, Dies Irae has earned 22.35 crore net at the Indian box office in 5 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 26.37 crores. By the end of the opening week, it will comfortably cross the 25 crore mark.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 4.7 crores

Day 2 – 5.7 crores

Day 3 – 6.35 crores

Day 4 – 3 crores

Day 5 – 2.6 crores

Total – 22.35 crores

Set to enter the safe zone

Reportedly, Dies Irae was made on a controlled budget of 24 crores. Against this, it has already earned 22.35 crores, thus recovering 93.12% of the total cost. From here, it requires only 1.65 crores to achieve 100% recovery of the budget, and the task will be completed on day 6. So, on the first Wednesday itself, the film is set to enter the safe zone, thus avoiding the failure tag.

Since the Pranav Mohanlal starrer is trending well, it is expected to become a clean success soon by minting decent to good profits. So, it’s another success story in the making for Mollywood after Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra, Hridayapoorvam, and The Pet Detective.

