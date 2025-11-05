The Pet Detective, starring Sharaf U Dheen, Anupama Parameswaran, Vinayakan, and others in key roles, has emerged as a success story at the worldwide box office. After a decent start, the film maintained a steady pace and fetched a winning total. Released amid minimal expectations, it has covered a respectable distance, and in recent development, it crossed the 16 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 20!

How much did The Pet Detective earn at the Indian box office in 20 days?

The Malayalam action comedy entertainer was theatrically released on October 16. It opened to decent reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it received decent word of mouth. It opened at 47 lakh and thereafter, maintained a decent hold. Speaking about the latest domestic update, it earned 7 lakh on the third Tuesday, day 20.

Overall, The Pet Detective has earned an estimated 9.19 crore net at the Indian box office in 20 days. Including GST, the gross domestic collection is 10.84 crores. Overseas, it has 5.5 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, its worldwide collection stands at 16.34 crores.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 9.19 crores

Indian gross – 10.84 crores

Overseas gross – 5.5 crores

Worldwide gross – 16.34 crores

Turns out to be a decent success story

While there’s no official confirmation about the budget, The Pet Detective was reportedly made at a budget of 5-7 crores. Against this, it has earned 9.19 crore net so far, thus fetching some returns. It has managed to secure a plus verdict at the Indian box office, and after a few more days, it will conclude its theatrical run.

More about the film

The Mollywood entertainer also stars Vinay Forrt, Shyam Mohan, Joemon Jyothir, Bhagath Manuel, and others. It is directed by Praneesh Vijayan and produced by Gokulam Gopalan and Sharaf U Dheen under the banners of Sree Gokulam Movies and Sharaf U Dheen Productions. It was distributed by Sree Gokulam Movies.

