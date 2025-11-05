With a current global haul of $191 million, Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest release, One Battle After Another, is steadily inching towards but has yet to cross the $200 million mark at the worldwide box office. Currently ranked among the top 20 highest-grossing films of 2025 (Box Office Mojo), it remains to be seen whether it can outgross its next target — Snow White, which has earned $205.7 million globally. To reach that milestone, the action-thriller would need another $14.7 million, a challenging target despite glowing reviews from both critics and audiences.

Compared to Leonardo DiCaprio’s previous theatrical outing, Martin Scorsese’s crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon ($158.8 million worldwide), One Battle After Another is already ahead by an impressive $32.2 million. Now, the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed film is closing in on the global earnings of Denzel Washington’s 2014 vigilante action thriller The Equalizer, directed by Antoine Fuqua. Here’s how close One Battle After Another is to surpassing it at the worldwide box office.

One Battle After Another vs. The Equalizer – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

North America: $68 million

International: $123 million

Worldwide: $191 million

The Equalizer – Box Office Summary

North America: $101.5 million

International: $90.8 million

Worldwide: $192.3 million

Based on these numbers, One Battle After Another currently trails Denzel Washington’s The Equalizer by approximately $1.3 million in global earnings. At its present pace, the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer is expected to surpass The Equalizer’s worldwide total within the next few days. A clear box office verdict should emerge soon.

One Battle After Another vs. Paul Thomas Anderson’s Highest-Grossing Film

Before One Battle After Another, filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson’s highest-grossing film was the critically acclaimed 2007 period drama There Will Be Blood, which earned $76.2 million worldwide. With a current global total of $191 million, One Battle After Another has already surpassed There Will Be Blood’s lifetime earnings by roughly $114.8 million – an impressive lead of about 150%.

One Battle After Another – Plot & Cast

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

One Battle After Another – Official Trailer

