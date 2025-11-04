Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another continues to find support in international markets, even as its domestic performance stays modest. Since its release on September 26, 2025, the political thriller has held steady overseas, drawing strong turnout across multiple territories, while its numbers in the United States have slowed down.

One Battle After Another Box Office Performance: Strong International Run Keeps Film Alive

The political thriller, headlined by Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor, and Benicio Del Toro, has become a curious case of global endurance, bringing the worldwide total to $190 million, per Box Office Mojo. Over the last weekend, it collected $5 million from 76 international territories, a 37.5% drop from the previous weekend, bringing the overseas total to $123 million. This consistent global turnout has become the film’s saving grace against its fading domestic returns.

One Battle After Another’s Domestic Numbers Continue To Fall

In the United States, One Battle After Another continues to decline, earning $1.1 million last weekend after losing over 500 theatres, leaving it with roughly 900 still showing the film. Its American box office response has been modest, especially for a movie of its scale and cast. Industry estimates suggest that the project is heading toward a loss exceeding $100 million, putting it among this year’s major underperformers.

One Battle After Another Vs Snow White: Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Paul Thomas Anderson’s political thriller stacks up against Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot starrer, with numbers retrieved via Box Office Mojo:

One Battle After Another Box Office Summary

Domestic – $67.8 million

International – $123 million

Worldwide – $190.8 million

Snow White Box Office Summary

Domestic – $87.2 million

International – $118 mill i on

mill on Worldwide – $205.6 million

Based on its current numbers, One Battle After Another sits about 7.2% behind Snow White, one of 2025’s most disappointing releases. The Disney film grossed $205 million globally against a budget of $240–$270 million and was overshadowed by controversies stemming from political disagreements between its stars.

If Anderson’s film maintains its present global pace, it may overtake Snow White in total earnings. Even then, it will remain one of the most notable financial disappointments of the year, despite the critical praise and star power attached to it.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

