Colleen Hoover’s Regretting You has done something few expected after a slow Halloween opening. The romantic drama pulled off a box office surprise last weekend, climbing straight to the top of the US charts. Starring Mason Thames, the film managed to surpass his own horror sequel, The Black Phone 2, along with Chainsaw Man: The Reze Arc and the re-release of Kpop Demon Hunters, which had pulled strong numbers with its Netflix fame.

Regretting You North America Box Office Performance

Made on a $30 million budget, the film is already halfway through doubling its cost, collecting $50 million worldwide. Of this, $27.5 million came from domestic theatres, while $23.3 million came from overseas markets. Its opening weekend of $13.6 million raised doubts about its potential, but the second weekend told a different story. During the Halloween weekend, the film brought in over $8 million with a drop of only 40% as compared to its opening weekend’s $13.6 million, a solid sign for a movie in its second week.

Since its release, Regretting You has been a consistent earner in the US, touching the $1 million daily mark. Halloween Friday saw $1.2 million, but the numbers jumped sharply through the weekend with $3.7 million on Saturday and $3.1 million on Sunday. The boost not only improved its position but also gave it an edge over other current releases, pushing it back to the top spot, edging past Black Phone 2 and Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc.

Regretting You Witnesses Smaller Second Weekend Drop Compared To Other Book Adaptations

The film’s hold over the second weekend also stands out when compared to other book-to-screen stories. While It Ends With Us dropped 52.4%, The Fault in Our Stars slipped by 69.2%, and Challengers by 49.4%, Regretting You maintained one of the lowest declines among them. For Colleen Hoover adaptations, this is a sign that her audience is still very much alive in cinemas.

If the numbers continue their climb, Regretting You could easily match or surpass its budget soon. That would mark another win for Mason Thames, who has already scored big this year with How to Train Your Dragon and Black Phone 2. The film’s strong legs at the box office prove that a Colleen Hoover story still knows how to draw emotion, loyalty, and box office success.

Regretting You Box Office Summary

Domestic – $27.5 million

International – $23.3 milion

Worldwide – $50.8 million

