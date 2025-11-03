Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc’s second Friday decline left everyone concerned, but it ultimately came through, helping the anime movie emerge as the 6th biggest anime film ever in North America. The film has recorded the second biggest second weekend among anime movies at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for more.

The anime movie, however, dropped from its top position at the North American box office this weekend. Regretting You took over and dominated the box office rankings this week. The major drop on the second Friday suggested that it would not reach the $30 million mark this weekend, but fortunately, things improved on Saturday and Sunday.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc’s box office collection on its second weekend in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc collected $6 million on its second three-day weekend at the North American box office. It witnessed a decline of almost 67% from last weekend when it was released. After its second weekend, the box office total has reached $30.76 million in North America.

2nd 3-day weekend collection breakdown

Friday, Day 8 – $1.3 million

Saturday, Day 9 – $2.7 million

Sunday, Day 10 – $2.0 million

Total – $6 million

Beats Dragon Ball Super: Broly as the 6th highest-grossing anime movie ever in North America

For the uninitiated, Dragon Ball Super: Broly was released in 2018 and grossed $30.71 million at the North American box office during its theatrical run. It emerged as the 6th highest-grossing anime movie ever at the North American box office. Now, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc has surpassed the lifetime collection of Dragon Ball Super: Broly as the 6th highest-grossing anime of all time, in just ten days.

More about Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc

Reze Arc is expected to collect between $40 million and $45 million in its theatrical run at the North American box office. The film has hit the $139 million cume at the worldwide box office. It is on track to cross the $150 million milestone worldwide. Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc was released in North America on October 24.

