Sam Mendes is a British filmmaker and producer who was knighted in the 2020 New Year’s Honours List. He is best known for his work in movies, including the James Bond films Skyfall, Spectre, and 1917. It has been reported that Mendes is planning to make films based on the lives of the members of the Beatles. Keep scrolling for the top 5 highest-grossing films of the British filmmaker.

He made his directorial debut with American Beauty in 1999, featuring Kevin Spacey in the leading role. It won five Academy Awards, including Best Director. Mendes has since proven his mastery across genres — from period pieces like Road to Perdition to war epics and even James Bond thrillers.

Top 5 highest-grossing films of Sam Mendes

5. Road to Perdition

Worldwide – $181.0 million

A visually stunning crime drama starring Tom Hanks, this film showcased Mendes’ flair for emotional depth and meticulous cinematography, blending themes of fatherhood, revenge, and moral decay in Depression-era America.

4. American Beauty

Worldwide – $356.3 million

Sam Mendes’ directorial debut became a cultural landmark, exploring suburban disillusionment and personal freedom. Its dark humor and striking visual style earned it five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director.

3. 1917

Worldwide – $446.06 million

A World War I epic filmed to appear as a single continuous shot, 1917 was praised for its technical brilliance and emotional intensity, earning multiple Oscars and cementing Mendes’ status as one of modern cinema’s most visionary directors.

2. Spectre (2015)

Worldwide – $880.7 million

Mendes’ second venture into the James Bond universe balanced breathtaking action with personal stakes, delving into 007’s hidden past. Known for its stylish direction, sleek cinematography, and globe-trotting adventure, the film became one of the franchise’s biggest box office successes.

Skyfall

Worldwide – $1.1 billion

Marking Sam Mendes’ debut in the James Bond series, Skyfall combined breathtaking action with a more vulnerable take on the iconic spy. Its rich cinematography, gripping narrative, and emotional depth helped it cross the billion-dollar mark, making it the most successful Bond film ever made.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes is developing a bold new project: four interlinked films that will tell The Beatles’ story through the eyes of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.

(Credit – Box Office Mojo)

