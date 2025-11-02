Mason Thames’ Black Phone 2 could emerge as the ultimate winner this Halloween weekend. It is expected to top the domestic box office rankings over the weekend. The horror film is on track to surpass the domestic box office haul of Ballerina, which features Ana de Armas in the lead role. Keep scrolling for more.

The Ethan Hawke starrer sequel is already winning at the box office and has earned a significant amount of profit. The film was directed by Scott Derrickson, featuring Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, and Jeremy Davies reprising their roles from the previous films.

Black Phone 2’s box office collection after 15 days in North America

Based on the Box Office Mojo’s data, Black Phone 2 collected $2.39 million on its third Friday at the box office in North America. It dropped by 37.7% from last Friday, when it collected $3.8 million. It gained the #1 rank in the domestic rankings owing to the Halloween surge. The domestic collection of the film has reached $55.8 million to date.

On track to beat the domestic haul of Ballerina

Ballerina, featuring Ana de Armas, is a spin-off within the John Wick franchise. It features Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Norman Reedus, and Ian McShane. It was directed by Len Wiseman and collected $58.05 million in its domestic haul. The Black Phone sequel is less than $3 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Ballerina. The film is expected to earn between $7.5 million and $8.5 million on its third three-day weekend in the domestic market.

Worldwide collection update

Black Phone 2 is set to cross the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It was made on a budget of $30 million, and the film has collected almost three times the budget. The Black Phone sequel is already a financial success and is poised to become a blockbuster. The story follows Finn, now 17, as he struggles to rebuild his life after the trauma of his captivity. Meanwhile, his sister begins receiving mysterious calls in her dreams from the black phone and witnessing chilling visions of three boys being hunted at a remote winter camp called Alpine Lake. The Black Phone sequel was released on October 17.

Box Office Summary

North America – $55.8 million

International – $33.1 million

Worldwide – $88.9 million

