The Smashing Machine is inches away from the $20 million milestone at the worldwide box office. This 2025 biographical musical beat it, and now Dwayne Johnson’s film is once again inches away from outgrossing it. The sports drama is underperforming at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Despite the positive reviews, the movie’s financial prospects are not looking up. It premiered in the main competition of the 92nd Venice International Film Festival this year and won the Silver Lion. Dwayne Johnson receives a lot of praise for his performance. He pivoted from action comedies to drama with this movie. Since the film is underperforming at the box office, the makers are hoping it will win big this award season.

The Smashing Machine at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, The Smashing Machine collected just $4.3k on Day 28 at the North American box office. The domestic total for the movie is $11.35 million, and combined with the $8.4 million overseas cume, the worldwide collection of the Dwayne Johnson-starrer is $19.75 million. It did not even hit the $20 million mark at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $11.3 million

International – $8.4 million

Worldwide – $19.7 million

Less than $1 million away from Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Jeremy Allen White‘s Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere is based on the 2023 book Deliver Me from Nowhere by Warren Zanes. The film collected $20.24 million at the worldwide box office, outpacing this Dwayne Johnson-starrer, as the sports biographical drama was released before the musical biographical. The Smashing Machine is less than $1 million away from outgrossing the Jeremy Allen White-starrer.

More about The Smashing Machine

The biographical sports drama film, written and directed by Benny Safdie, features Dwayne Johnson as the former amateur wrestler and MMA fighter Mark Kerr. The film reportedly has a budget of $50 million, and it will not even recover the production cost. The Smashing Machine is still more than $30 million away from recovering its budget. The sports biography was released on October 3.

