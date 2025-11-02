Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is experiencing an underwhelming run at the box office. It received mixed reviews from the critics, and the movie is trailing behind by a massive margin from Timothee Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown’s worldwide collections. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It premiered at the 52nd Telluride Film Festival in August. The movie is based on the 2023 book Deliver Me From Nowhere by Warren Zanes. It features Jeremy Allen White in the lead role as Bruce Springsteen. Meanwhile, in A Complete Unknown, Timothee Chalamet featured as Bob Dylan, directed by James Mangold.

How much has Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere earned at the worldwide box office?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Jeremy Allen White‘s Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere collected $8.8 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. It collected $840k on its second Friday at the domestic box office, with a 76.7% decline from the previous Friday, when it was released in theaters. The movie’s domestic collection has reached $13.3 million in eight days. Internationally, it has collected $6.9 million, and combined with the domestic cume, the movie has reached the $20.2 million mark.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $13.3 million

International – $6.9 million

Worldwide – $20.2 million

Still more than $120 million away from the worldwide haul of A Complete Unknown

Timothee Chalamet starrer A Complete Unknown was released last year, and it collected $140.5 million. The film received numerous accolades, including eight Academy Award nominations. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere still needs $120.3 million away to match the worldwide collection of Chalamet’s movie.

Deliver Me from Nowhere still needs more than $13 million to enter the top 25 highest-grossing music biopics. At #25 is Get on Up, featuring Chadwick Boseman as James Brown in this biopic. It collected $33.4 million at the worldwide box office.

More about Sprinsgteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

The story follows Bruce Springsteen as he crafts his 1982 album Nebraska — a haunting, stripped-down record born in the midst of recording Born in the U.S.A. with the E Street Band. Based on Warren Zanes’ book, it explores the creative solitude and emotional depth that shaped one of Springsteen’s most introspective works. The film was released on October 24.

