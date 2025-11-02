The latest entry in the popular horror universe, The Conjuring: Last Rites, has now completed eight weeks in theaters, and its box office performance has far exceeded early expectations. Not only is it the highest-grossing horror film of 2025, but it has also become the second-highest-grossing horror movie of all time. With its current worldwide total standing at $489.8 million, the overall franchise has now crossed a massive $2.8 billion in global earnings.

The Conjuring: Last Rites has already surpassed the original and also the lowest-earning film in the Shrek franchise, which made $489 million worldwide back in 2001 (Box Office Mojo), and is now just behind the 2017 blockbuster War for the Planet of the Apes ($490.7 million). And now, the horror blockbuster is closing in on a popular 1990s disaster film backed by Steven Spielberg. We’re talking about the 1996 film Twister. Here’s how much The Conjuring: Last Rites needs to earn more to outgross it at the global box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. Twister – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here’s how the two films currently stack up at the global box office:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

North America: $177.1 million

International: $312.7 million

Worldwide: $489.8 million

Twister – Box Office Summary

North America: $241.8 million

International: $252.7 million

Worldwide: $494.5 million

With these figures, Last Rites still needs roughly $4.7 million more to surpass Twister’s worldwide total. Although it is nearing the end of its theatrical run, the film’s momentum suggests it could surpass this benchmark within the next few days. The final box office outcome should be clear soon.

Last Rites vs. Twister – Earnings-to-Budget Comparison

Here’s how the two films have performed relative to their production budgets:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Earnings: $489.8 million | Budget: $55 million

| Budget: Twister – Earnings: $494.5 million | Budget: $92 million

As the figures show, The Conjuring: Last Rites has earned roughly 8.9 times its production budget, whereas Twister generated about 5.37 times its budget. In terms of return on investment, the Vera Farmiga– and Patrick Wilson–led horror film has clearly delivered a stronger earnings-to-budget performance than the 1996 blockbuster.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Plot & Cast

Directed by Michael Chaves and ostensibly inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Official Trailer

