The Conjuring: Last Rites is a horror box office winner this year. However, it has also significantly beaten Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the overseas box office race. This shows that superhero movies have lost their charm overseas. Both are tentpole movies with massive budgets around four times the production cost of the horror sequel. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Conjuring 4 has surpassed the domestic and worldwide haul of two MCU movies, Thunderbolts and Captain America: Brave New World. If returns are calculated, then Michael Chaves is one of the most profitable films of the year. People flocked to the theaters to watch Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren one last time, which made it a blockbuster despite the mixed reviews. Some movies are struggling financially despite strong ratings; this shows the power of a strong franchise.

How much has The Conjuring: Last Rites earned at the overseas box office?

The Conjuring: Last Rites has been in theaters for over 54 days now, and according to the last update by Box Office Mojo, it has collected $310.3 million overseas. This is 63.7% of the total worldwide gross of $487.18 million. Based on its momentum now, the film is edging closer to the $490 million milestone and might not be able to reach the $500 million milestone.

Surpassed Superman & The Fantastic Four: First Step’s overseas hauls

The Conjuring 4 is the seventh Hollywood release of the year to cross $300 million at the international box office. Even the tentpole movies, Superman and The Fantastic Four: Last Rites, failed to achieve that feat in their theatrical runs. This establishes the horror sequel’s dominance over Marvel and DC’s highest-grossing films of the year.

For the unversed, The Conjuring 4 collected $301.3 million at the overseas box office. Meanwhile, Superman has collected $261.8 million overseas, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ international total is $247.5 million. Therefore, the horror sequel is leading by more than $45 million+ collection. It is also the 7th highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year internationally.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood movies of 2025 at the international box office.

Lilo & Stitch – $613.9 million A Minecraft Movie – $534.0 million Jurassic World Rebirth – $528.8 million F1 – $440.0 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $401.3 million How to Train Your Dragon – $373.09 million The Conjuring: Last Rites – $310.3 million Superman – $261.8 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $247.5 million Captain America: Brave New World – $214.6 million

The Conjuring: Last Rites was directed by Michael Chaves and released in theaters on September 5.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc North America Box Office Day 5: Becomes The 7th Highest Grossing Anime Film Ever In Less Than A Week

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News