Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc is edging closer to the lifetime collection of Ne Zha 2 at the North American box office. But before beating the Chinese juggernaut’s collection in North America, it has beaten another Japanese anime movie—Yu Gi Oh: The Movie—achieving a significant feat at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has been having an excellent run in North America. People are more drawn to this anime movie than Hollywood flicks like Regretting You or Tron: Ares. This might not be a smashing hit like the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie, but it will undoubtedly achieve some mean feats in its theatrical run in the region.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc’s box office collection in North America after five days

The Japanese anime movie collected $2.1 million on its discounted Tuesday at the box office in North America. It also experienced a surge of 21.4% from Monday. Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc recorded the second biggest Tuesday of all time for any international film at the North American box office, beating Pokémon: The Movie’s $1.9 million. It’s first-tuesday collection is only under Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle‘s $5.4 million collection.

After just five days of theatrical run, Reze Arc has crossed $20 million at the North American box office, as per Box Office Mojo. The current box office collection of the film is $21.8 million cume in North America. It has beaten even The Smashing Machine and a few more big Hollywood movies in North America.

Becomes the 7th highest-grossing anime movie ever at the North American box office

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc has beaten Yu-Gi-Oh: The Movie’s $19.8 million lifetime collection in North America to become the 7th highest-grossing anime film ever. It is on track to beat Dragon Ball Super Broly’s $30.7 million lifetime collection next week and achieve the 6th rank.

The Japanese anime movie is also inches away from surpassing the North American box office collection of Ne Zha 2‘s $23.3 million before entering its second weekend. Thus, the Chainsaw Man movie is more popular than the Chinese animation in the region.

More about the movie

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc movie is receiving a positive reception in most Western countries, which will help build a better future for the franchise. The movie was released in Japan on September 19 and in North America on October 24. It was directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara and produced by MAPPA.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Black Phone 2 Box Office: Enjoys 11% Gain On Its Break-Even Target In Less Than 15 Days

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News